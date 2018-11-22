Chelsea emerge as major rival to Man Utd for £70m Inter Milan star

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign major Manchester United defensive target Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

The Slovakia defender has been a long-time target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who remains desperate to land a new centre-back in January after missing out on several targets over the summer.

However, it would appear that United now face major rivals in their efforts to sign the £70m-rated star as Chelsea declared their interest.

A report in The Sun claims that Skriniar has now emerged on Maurizio Sarri’s shopping list as he draws up plans to bolster his team’s back four.

Sarri wants to bring in some younger defensive talent, with Gary Cahill and David Luiz both on the wrong side of 30, and sees the man he viewed at close hand during his time at Napoli as a perfect fit at Stamford Bridge.

The news will come as another potential blow to Mourinho, who had made the signing of a new central defender his main priority after some flaky performances from the likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Victor Linedlof and Phil Jones so far this season.

Sources in Italy have told The Sun that Skriniar is also growing frustrated at Inter’s reluctance to pay him the wages he wants in return for a new contract.

He played in every Serie A game for the club last season and was instrumental in them getting back into the Champions League.

Skriniar will be in England next week when Inter play Tottenham in their penultimate Champions League group game, giving Chelsea and United an extra chance to run the rule over him.