Chelsea enter ‘advanced’ talks to blow rivals out of water with huge signing

Chelsea have entered advanced talks over the signing of Sergio Ramos when his Real Madrid contract expires, a report has claimed.

Ramos has been one of the best defenders of his generation, but is approaching the end of his time in Madrid. The two parties have been unable to find an agreement over a new contract. With his deal expiring in June, he will seemingly be playing for a new club next season.

There have been rumours that his destination could be in the Premier League. For example, Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential suitor.

But according to Don Balon, Chelsea have now emerged strongly in the race to sign him.

The Blues saw the benefits of adding experience to their backline with the acquisition of Thiago Silva in the summer. They are looking for a longer-term successor to the Brazilian but the opportunity to partner him with Ramos in the meantime is an inviting one.

Chelsea are apparently willing to offer him a huge salary worth €25m per season. That would surely end Madrid’s hopes of clinging on to him.

Ramos would become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League if he was to accept those terms. Hence, Chelsea have a good chance of convincing him financially.

April 28 Transfer Chatter: Coutinho Merseyside return, Klopp to raid former club and Spurs' failed approach Philippe Coutinho could return to Merseyside in different colours, Jurgen Klopp may look to Borussia Dortmund if star player leaves and Levy continues the Tottenham managerial pursuit.

The claims have not been backed up by any other sources, though, so it remains to be seen how advanced the negotiations really are.

Ramos was in the stands for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Madrid and Chelsea. However, he is expected to be back in shape for the return leg, so could get the chance to show what he can do at Stamford Bridge.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Chelsea watching goalkeeper

As well as Ramos, another soon-to-be free agent that Chelsea are apparently looking at is Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is also out of contract at the end of the season and Tuttosport claim that Chelsea are monitoring his situation. Milan want his future decided soon or they will withdraw from negotiations.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as number one in the summer. But Donnarumma would be a further upgrade and therefore the Blues are watching on.

Manchester United are another suitor for Donnarumma, though. Hence, Chelsea may need to offer another big financial package to convince him.

READ MORE: Carragher says Chelsea hero will not hit Hazard heights