Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has reportedly told Liverpool he is open to renegotiating a deal to sell Nabil Fekir – but it’s claimed Chelsea could also enter the running to sign the France star.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

While there is strong talk that the deal could yet be resurrected, reports in Spain claim Chelsea have now emerged as strong suitors for him.

According to Spanish paper Sport, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has identified Fekir as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who looks poised to join Real Madrid in a record-breaking deal this summer.

The European champions look ready to fork out around €200m to sign Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer – leaving Chelsea with a huge hole to fill in their attack.

However, it seems Fekir has his heart set on a move to Anfield this summer and Sky Sports claim Aulas is ready to return to the negotiating table with the Reds.

“The nosies from France suggest this could be back on,” reporter Dharmesh Sheth told the Transfer Talkpodcast.

“It seems like an invitation from Lyon to Liverpool to come back in for Fekir. The ball seems to be back in Liverpool’s court.”

However, alleged interest from Chelsea could yet force Liverpool’s hand over Fekir. While the Merseysiders previously stalled over meeting Lyon’s asking price, Sport reckons the Blues would have no hesitation in matching the required £53million asking price to sign him.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness also believes a deal for Fekir will soon be resurrected.

