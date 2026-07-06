Chelsea enter talks to sign €50m-rated German before Man Utd and PSG – Exclusive

Chelsea have pushed themselves into the race for one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, with 19-year-old Karim Coulibaly emerging as a prime target this summer, sourced have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Werder Bremen centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, showcasing composure, aerial strength, and ball-playing ability that have caught the eye of several elite clubs.

Valued between €40 million and €50 million, the German-born talent is seen as a long-term investment with immediate potential.

Chelsea have entered into negotiations, aligning with their strategy of acquiring high-upside youngsters who can develop under their project.

Manager Xabi Alonso is keen to add defensive depth and quality, and Coulibaly fits the profile of a player capable of thriving in a possession-based system.

They want to bring in experienced defenders but are still keen to sign the best young talent as well.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition in what is a multi-club battle, sources have said.

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Manchester United are among those monitoring the teenager closely, seeking reinforcements in a position that has caused them issues in recent seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked, with sources suggesting Coulibaly views the French champions as a preferred destination, especially to play under Luis Enrique.

Newcastle United remain actively involved, bolstered by their financial strength from recent sales of Gordon and Tonali and hopes of kicking on in the market over the next few weeks.

Further interest has come from Napoli and Marseille, while fleeting links to Borussia Dortmund and even Real Madrid have also been spoke of but are not firmed up by sources.

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Werder Bremen director Clemens Fritz has confirmed “movement” around Coulibaly, though the club would ideally prefer to retain him for another season or insert a loan-back clause in any deal.

His contract runs until 2028, providing the German side with significant negotiating power.

At just 19, Coulibaly’s potential move represents a significant step and some caution that a switch to a title-chasing club might arrive too soon for regular first-team football, yet his rapid development suggests he could adapt quickly or be loaned out to a club at a high level.

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