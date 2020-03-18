Chelsea could face bid from Serie A giants for defensive starlet

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu could become a prime transfer target for AC Milan if the Italian giants bring in Ralf Rangnick as their new sporting director.

Ampadu is on loan at RB Leizpig but, despite limited chances, has impressed when given the opportunity at the high-flying Bundesliga outfit.

The 19-year-old has played only seven times but featured for the whole 90 minutes during Leipzig’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham in their last-16 first leg tie in London.

According to Tuttosport, Rangnick knows of Ampadu’s talent and qualities from his time at Leipzig and as head of sport and development soccer at Red Bull.

And with the 61-year-old German now being mooted for a move to the San Siro, the Chelsea youngster could be in his crosshairs.

Rangnick is favourite to land the vacant sporting director role at Milan following the sacking of Zvonimir Boban and could even take over as manager from Stefano Pioli.

Either way, Milan are looking to recruit young talent given their current lack of financial clout and Ampadu fits the bill perfectly.

The Welsh international, who can operate at the back or as a defensive midfielder, has already played 13 times for his country and became the youngest ever player to represent Exeter City, aged 15.

He signed for Chelsea on July 1, 2017 and made his debut in an EFL Cup match against Nottingham Forest two months later.

But despite signing a five-year contract with Chelsea in September 2018, Blues boss Frank Lampard said Ampadu would spend the 2019/20 season on loan.

In seven starts for RB Leipzig this season, he’s yet to appear on the losing side, winning five of those matches and impressing with his versatility and maturity.