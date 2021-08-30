Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will make an agonising decision imminently over whether to sanction a thrilling forward’s exit, per multiple reports.

Chelsea appear one of the likeliest clubs to conduct further business in what little remains of the transfer window. The British window slams shut on Tuesday night, with both arrivals and exits still on the cards.

The Blues remain in the hunt for Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde. Kurt Zouma’s exit to West Ham would seemingly indicate they will do all they can to push through a move for the 22-year-old.

On the exits front, Sky Sports, the Daily Mail and the Sun all report Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave.

The talented winger, 20, has been an unused substitute in their first three league matches this season. He has never been a regular under Tuchel, and Lukaku’s arrival in the forward ranks has pushed Timo Werner and Kai Havertz back into contention for the flanking roles.

That has placed further obstacles in the way of Hudson-Odoi, and Tuchel is acutely aware the Englishman needs more game-time.

Via the Sun, Tuchel recently said: “It’s hard to argue that he needs regular game time to improve his level. At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go. If we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“You need a squad of 20 to 21 players. I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here. He had a very good pre-season. The door is always open to sneak through. At the moment, there is no loan.”

But according to Sky Sports and the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund have now entered talks over a loan switch.

Sky state the player is ‘open’ to leaving as he goes in search of more consistent action. It’s claimed the final decision on whether to loan Hudson-Odoi out will rest with Tuchel.

Dortmund have shown they are a superb landing spot for young, English talent. Jadon Sancho became a global superstar at the club, while Jude Bellingham is following a similar trajectory.

A deal may therefore be in Chelsea’s long-term interests. Though if injury strikes in their forward ranks, Hudson-Odoi would be a big miss.

Chelsea need Granovskaia magic in final act

Meanwhile, Chelsea need director Marina Granovskaia to work her magic once more as a major deal reportedly hangs in the balance with the transfer deadline approaching.

Granovskaia has become well renowned as a master negotiator of incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge. Despite signing Romelu Lukaku for roughly £100m, the Blues are still in profit for the summer thanks to the sales they have achieved.

But even still they are looking to strengthen in the transfer market. They have had their eyes firmly set on centre-back Jules Kounde for a while now. On the positive side, personal terms have been agreed with Kounde. He wants to be a Chelsea player by Tuesday.

But there has been considerable back and forth with his club Sevilla. A deal was agreed that would see them pocket €50m for the 22-year-old. But now the Spanish side are holding out for more money for the France international.

According to Sky Sports, a fee nearer Kounde’s release clause is what they want. That figure stands at €80m, a considerable difference.

The report states a €55m offer from a Premier League club was turned down last summer. Therefore, it seems Sevilla don’t want to feel like they’ve lost out.

