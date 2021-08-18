Chelsea have sealed the exit of another first-team forward, though the player first signed a new contract to ensure he does not become a free agent.

Michy Batshuayi had been heavily tipped to leave for Turkey despite a move to Trabzonspor recently collapsing. Besiktas were reportedly in the frame, and it has now been confirmed they have completed the loan signing of the Belgian.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016. He scored 25 goals across 77 appearances for the Blues.

But Batshuayi has regularly spent time away from the club, having been loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before two spells at Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international will now spend the 2021-22 campaign with Turkish giants Besiktas after extending his Chelsea deal to run until 2023.

“Very, very happy to join Besiktas,” Batshuayi posted on Twitter. “An incredible opportunity for me and I’m already looking to play.

“Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul. See you at the stadium very soon.”



Batshuayi follows fellow strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham out of Chelsea. They made respective moves to Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma.

Romelu Lukaku headed the other way this summer. He rejoined Chelsea in £97.5million deal after two successful seasons with reigning Italian champions Inter Milan.

Chelsea exodus draws Newcastle attention

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are hoping to beat the rush and secure a loan deal for young Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu this summer.

Loans are the best that Steve Bruce can hope for at this stage of the transfer window after splashing out £25m on Joe Willock. Mike Ashley is reluctant to spend big on new stars. As such a move for Ampadu fits the bill, according to The Northern Echo.

He was not included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the Blues opening top-flight clash last weekend. Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their season opener while Newcastle went down 4-2 at home to West Ham United.

The Tynesiders need defensive reinforcements after losing Florian Lejeune to Alaves. They were hoping to secure a loan deal for Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe but he opted for Aston Villa instead.

Ampadu is a versatile player who can also operate in a defensive midfield role. Back in April he admitted his Chelsea future was up in the air after an enjoyable stint at Bramall Lane.

READ MORE: Chelsea to grant Tuchel wish after talks commence over Serie A move