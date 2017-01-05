Chelsea ‘expected to make offer’ on young Monaco star

Chelsea are lining up a bid to sign young starlet Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, although a January move looks difficult.

The 22-year-old has attracted praise as one of the Ligue 1 clubs’ top performers, and Bakayoko is believed to have no intention of leaving in January.

Monaco have also apparently put a £40million price tag on the France U21 international, in order to scare off any interest.

However, the London Evening Standard claim that Chelsea will still test them with a bid as they look to reinforce the midfield.

Antonio Conte’s side have also been linked with a move for another young midfield star recently in Atalanta’s Franck Kessie.

It was reported last week that Chelsea had made a £21million bid for the rising star, but Serie A club Atalanta are said to be holding out for at least £34million if they are to part with the 20-year-old.

“We have a lot of interest from the Premier League – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal,” Agent George Atangana told Guardian sport.

“I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world.”