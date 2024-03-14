Chelsea explode into race for Man Utd target Ratcliffe craves; €60m star is the perfect Thiago Silva successor

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the race for Leny Yoro

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for the signature of highly-rated Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to reports.

The Blues have made signing a new centre-back their priority for the summer transfer window and have a number of exciting targets on their shortlist.

They will need to bring in a replacement for veteran star Thiago Silva, who is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to be sold at the end of the season as Chelsea need to sell several homegrown stars to fund their transfer business.

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja could also depart on permanent deals, per TEAMtalk sources.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande is Chelsea’s top defensive target, but it seems that they are now considering rivalling Man Utd for Yoro.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in European football, so it’s no surprise to see many top clubs chasing him.

Chelsea face competition for Leny Yoro

According to The Standard, Chelsea are the latest team to ‘show an interest’ in Yoro and are ready to battle to sign the defender.

The report notes that along with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race.

Yoro has enjoyed a fantastic season for Lille. He’s made 24 Ligue 1 appearances so far, scoring two goals and helping his team to a very impressive 14 clean sheets.

The teenager makes an average 1.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game and would arguably have the quality to slot straight into Chelsea’s starting XI.

He certainly won’t come cheap, however, given he has an estimated price tag of €60m (approx. £51.3m).

Yoro fits perfectly into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plan to make Man Utd the best place to develop exciting prospects.

The Red Devils are also keen on Jarrad Branthwaite but Everton’s £80m price tag may prove too expensive for them.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place between them and Chelsea for Yoro in the coming months.

What’s almost certain is that the Blues will be bringing in a new centre-back this summer, whether or not it will be Yoro, however, remains to be seen.

