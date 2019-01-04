Chelsea are targeting West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic as a possible alternative target to Gonzalo Higuain, a report claims.

West Ham striker Arnautovic was linked with a move to United in May with Sky Sports claiming that United wanted Arnautovic, but the Hammers had no desire to sell and valued him at £50million.

The Austria international then said it was a “great honour” as Jose Mourinho came and watched him in national team action at the end of May, although the United boss reportedly claimed he was just on holiday in the area at the time.

However now, it is West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea who appear to have set their sights on a move for the former Stoke City star.

Arnautovic has played more of a central forward role under Manuel Pellegrini this season and has reaped the benefits, scoring seven times including a double against Brighton on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report claims that Chelsea will reach out to the Hammers to test the waters over a potential deal, but their hopes rest on Arnautovic having his head turns as West Ham will likely do everything they can to prevent the transfer happening.

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain – on-loan from Juventus – is still believed to be Maurizio Sarri’s first choice, but the complicated nature of the Argentine’s situation makes a January move unlikely.