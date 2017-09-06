Chelsea eye Atletico star in possible Costa swap deal

Chelsea are interested in including Antoine Griezmann in a possible swap deal for Diego Costa, a report claims.

The Blues striker has been told by Antonio Conte that he is free to leave Stamford Bridge as he is surplus to requirements.

It was widely reported that Costa only wanted a return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, turning down the advances of AC Milan in a bid to seal a dream move back to the Spanish capital.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could attempt to include Costa as a counterpart in a deal for Atleti star Antoine Griezmann.

The France international’s release clause has now dropped from £183m to £91.5m, while Chelsea value Costa at £50m.

Alvaro Morata did arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer in a £60m move from Real Madrid, but Conte wants to replace the outgoing Costa with another striker.