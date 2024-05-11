Chelsea eye audacious swoop for top Aston Villa star with strong Arsenal links

Chelsea have set their sights on Emiliano Martinez and could try their luck with an ambitious move for the Aston Villa star in the summer, reports have claimed.

Martinez was on Arsenal’s books between 2010 and 2020. However, he only played 38 times for the Gunners overall as he had several loan spells away from the club before returning in the 2019-20 campaign and impressing following an injury to Bernd Leno.

Despite Martinez putting in several great displays, he was told that Leno would remain Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper when returning to full fitness. As such, Martinez pushed for a permanent exit and went on to sign for Aston Villa in a £20million deal.

Since then, the shot-stopper has established himself as one of the best and most dominant keepers in the Premier League, while also playing a crucial role in Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022.

Martinez’s record stands at 54 clean sheets in 158 appearances for Villa, including 15 clean sheets in 46 games this term.

According to surprise reports emerging from Spain, Martinez could have the opportunity to leave Villa Park this summer as Premier League rivals Chelsea are tracking him.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Chelsea first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Chelsea recruitment chiefs have been hugely impressed by Martinez’s ‘meteoric rise’ and ‘outstanding’ performances in recent years, prompting them to weigh up a bid.

The reports do not state how much Chelsea will have to pay, though it is likely to be a significant fee. Unai Emery views Martinez as a key part of his team, while Villa have tied the keeper down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2027.

Chelsea transfers: Big Aston Villa raid on cards?

It would be a major shock for Villa supporters if the former Oxford United loanee departed. Although, Villa need to sell a couple of players this summer to help ease Financial Fair Play concerns, and Martinez could be one of those who is sold.

One factor which must be noted is that Chelsea will find it tough to convince Martinez on such a move. While Villa sit in fourth place and look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Chelsea occupy seventh spot and will be lucky if they get into the Europa League.

Chelsea could give themselves a better chance of completing this deal by keeping Mauricio Pochettino as manager, which would allow Martinez to work under his Argentine compatriot.

The Blues could also try to convince Martinez that Stamford Bridge is an exciting place for him to come as Todd Boehly hopes to make the club one of the biggest powerhouses in European football once again.

READ MORE: Chelsea contact Man Utd over stunning Mason Greenwood signing as striker exit rumours gather pace