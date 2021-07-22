Chelsea have registered interest in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi after admitting defeat in another transfer chase, according to a report.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made a new goal-getter a priority for the summer transfer window. Despite Chelsea having star attackers in their ranks already, the side have only scored more than two goals in a game once under their current manager. That came in a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in April.

The Champions League triumph in May washed away those concerns, but the rock-solid defence has masked the overall lack of goals.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has emerged as Chelsea’s top attacking transfer target. While the Blues are reportedly readying a £150million bid, the Bundesliga club want him to stay and he has admitted that he feels happy.

As a result, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa emerged on Chelsea’s radar. However, they have had a bid turned down and Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now claimed that Chelsea have given up the hunt.

Consequently, they have turned their attention to Chiesa’s fellow Italy Euro 2020 star Berardi.

Unlike Chiesa, Berardi is not seen as ‘non-transferable’ by his employers. Indeed, he has a valuation of €40million (£34million).

Several clubs across Europe have registered interest, including Lazio and AC Milan in Italy. Liverpool are also reportedly watching him.

However, Pedulla claims that Chelsea and Dortmund have joined the party.

Still, there is no mention of either side stepping up the chase just yet, with their interest still just that.

Berardi, 26, moved back to Sassuolo from Juventus in 2015. Since then, he has scored 105 goals in 295 games for the club.

Meanwhile, he has netted 86 times and laid on 56 other goals in 238 Serie A outings.

He has three years left on his contract, after extending his terms in October 2019.

Chelsea open to Abraham transfer

Elsewhere, Chelsea are open to letting striker Tammy Abraham leave, with Arsenal in the running for his signature.

The England international enjoyed his time at the Blues under former boss Frank Lampard, but he has fallen out of favour under Tuchel.

Previous speculation over his future has now stepped up a gear, with the Gunners eyeing his signing.