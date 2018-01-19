Chelsea eye former Man City star in £50m double raid

Chelsea are believed to be keen on signing former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko from Roma in January, according to reports.

AND Dzeko isn’t the only Roma player the Antonio Conte is interested in, as Sky Italy report that the Blues are willing to part with €50m for Dzeko and his team-mate Emerson Palmieri, who plays at left back.

Chelsea are willing to allow Michy Batshuayi to join the Italian club on loan as part of the deal, but Gialorossi are holding out for a further €15m.

Dzeko made the move to the Italian capital in 2015 from current Premier League leaders Man City.

The forward has found the net on 12 occasions so far this season – including a double against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the 3-3 draw in the Champions League group stages in October.

The 31-year-old was part of two Premier League titles, one FA Cup victory, and one League Cup triumph during his time in Manchester.

