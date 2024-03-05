Chelsea eye move for classy LaLiga winger with tempting clause; Tottenham also keen

Chelsea and Tottenham are both admirers of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

LaLiga hosts some of the world’s best players and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Chelsea are chasing one of the division’s brightest stars.

Every year, classy players emerge from the Spanish top flight and we understand that one player in particular is of serious interest to multiple top sides ahead of the summer window.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been in superb form this season and TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea, Bayern Munich and other European clubs are keen on signing him.

Sources state that Williams is expected to leave Bilbao at the end of the campaign, despite him signing a new contract in December.

The talented 21-year-old has made 22 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring three goals and grabbing seven assists on the way. He also recently scored a crucial goal against Atletico Madrid in the Cope del Rey semi-final and now Bilbao are dreaming of cup glory.

Williams’ release clause is of serious interest to clubs who are considering a bid.

It’s understood that he can be bought for just £43 million this summer, however certain performance-related triggers can bring the price up slightly.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all keen on Williams

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea have a long-term interest in Williams and have been on several scouting missions to watch him play.

Despite the vast amount of wingers brought into the club recently, it is an area the club are continuously monitoring with Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards also being looked at.

Bayern Munich have also taken notice of Williams’ development and have sent their own scouts out to watch the Spanish international this season.

They are keen to make major changes to the squad after a poor season under Thomas Tuchel that is set to see Bayer Leverkusen beat them to the Bundesliga title.

Tottenham have also taken notice of Williams, with his bargain release clause being a major attraction to the Spurs bosses.

They are ready to back Ange Postecoglou in the summer after a successful start to life at the Spurs Stadium and the potential for Champions League qualification.

TEAMtalk sources state that this season will be Williams’ last with Athletic Bilbao.

Even though he adores the Basque club he has been at since his teenage years, the opportunity for a big move will be too hard to turn down.

