Chelsea eye sensational swap deal; AC Milan defender linked

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could broker a remarkable swap deal this summer, with two key players switching clubs.

According to Italian news outlet TMW, the Blues are have reignited their interest in Javier Pastore after they failed to sign the attacking midfielder in January.

The Argentine is out of favour at the Ligue 1 side, making just eight starts in all competitions this season.

However, the report claims that PSG are keen on Chelsea forward Diego Costa and will exploit the Blues’ interest in Pastore, offering a possible swap deal.

Since Antonio Conte joined Chelsea, Costa’s future at the club has constantly been called into question, with the pair’s relationship said to be strained.

The Spain international has recently revealed that he almost forced a move to Spanish side at the start of the season, which he claimed left Conte ‘angry at him’.

The out-spoken forward has even spoken about the possibility of joining a French side, admitting that a move to Ligue 1 interests him.

“It’s true that Marseille has a great project and is growing up,” he said.

“I’m very happy with Chelsea, but in football everything can happen, and if we have to change, France is a place where I’ve never played, so why not?

“Everyone knows that [PSG] is a respected team in Europe. Monaco also has a great project and great players.”

Chelsea’s De Sciglio link

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also monitoring the situation around AC Milan’s Mattia de Sciglio, who is said to be considering his future at the Serie A club.

A report in Calciomercato alleges that the defender is unhappy with life in Milan and is ‘doubtful on his future at the San Siro’.

Antonio Conte is said to be a big admirer of the 24-year-old, who he regularly called up for his Italy side while he managing the national side.

However, the Blues’ will face stiff competition from Juventus, who also keen on signing the full-back.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri also has close links to de Sciglio, giving the defender his first-team debut during his time as manager at Milan.