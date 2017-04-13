Chelsea eyeing up £25m deal for Spanish youngster

Chelsea are exploring a possible deal for a Spanish under-21 international worth £25million, according to reports.

The Daily Star claims that the Blues have been watching Sporting Gijon’s Jorge Meré ahead of a summer move for the defender.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in Spain and expected to become a mainstay in the full national squad in years to come.

The youngster has vastly impressed in his two full seasons in La Liga, making 49 appearances for Gijon.

Interest has grown in the defender’s abilities since and Chelsea are expected to face competition from Valencia for his signature.

Meré has a contract until 2020 but has a £25million release clause, although Gijon are reportedly willing to sell. However, if the La Liga side, who are engulfed in a relegation battle, go down, they could be forced to sell at a lower price.

Chelsea are expected to strengthen their defence this summer, with a trio of Southampton stars linked, while the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly has hinted his client could be set for a move to Stamford Bridge. Juventus star and Blues target Leonardo Bonucci has also talked up a Premier League move.

Kurt Zouma is expected to depart the club after failing to force his way into the first team, however, Andreas Christensen is expected to return after a successful loan spell at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Meré is reportedly seen as a long-term deal and could be sent out on loan to grow, in a similar scenario to Christensen.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new striker, with Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata reportedly their main targets.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the Blues have cooled their interest in Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.