Chelsea face dilemma as Real Madrid slam door on £100m deal

Real Madrid are unwilling to pay the asking price slapped on Eden Hazard by Chelsea, according to the latest reports.

The Blues are said to be bracing themselves for the Belgian’s departure this summer, with Hazard so far reluctant to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and it is claimed that Chelsea would rather sell now than lose him for nothing next year.

It comes at the worst time possible for the west London giants, who have also been hit with a transfer ban that rules them out of signing new players for the next two windows.

However, the Daily Mail provide an interesting update on the situation, as they claim that Real have no intention of paying the £100m asking price to sign him this summer.

As a result, Chelsea now face the tricky decision of lowering their valuation or risking letting him walk away for nothings next year – though Hazard himself could do his bit to try and force a move.

The Belgium international has undoubtedly been Chelsea’s talisman since arriving from Lille in 2012, scoring 106 goals and amassing 87 assists in 341 appearances for the club.

