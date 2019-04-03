Chelsea face transfer dilemma as Milan giants circle for 37-goal star

Chelsea face a summer dilemma as AC Milan are battling rivals Inter for the signing of winger Pedro, according to a report.

Milan director Leonardo is seemingly determined to give manager Gennaro Gattuso a winger this summer, with recent links to the likes of Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Federico Chiesa.

The Daily Express claims that Leonardo is a ‘big fan’ of Chelsea winger Pedro, who has nine goals in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, their city rivals Inter are apparently also looking for reinforcements out wide, with doubts over the futures of Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs.

The Spain international spent 11 years at the Nou Camp from 2004-2015, including some of his youth career, before making a £19m move to west London.

Many have claimed that Pedro is blocking the progression of England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi into the first team full-time.

However, Chelsea face a dilemma in selling him as they would have little depth in the wide areas should one or both of Eden Hazard and Willian leave this summer.

In addition, the club will be unable to sign reinforcements unless their two-window transfer ban is overturned upon appeal.

Predominantly a right-sided player, Pedro has 37 goals and 23 assists for the Blues in 173 competitive appearances, and could possibly be viewed as a replacement for Suso – whose future at San Siro seems uncertain amid links with Arsenal and Spurs.

