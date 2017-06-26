Chelsea failed with January approach for Inter star – agent

Antonio Conte’s agent has revealed the Chelsea manager saw an attempt to sign Antonio Candreva rejected by Inter Milan in January.

The Blues were in the market for a replacement for Oscar, who left Stamford Bridge in a £60million switch to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

And Italy winger Candreva – who played a starring role under Conte at Euro 2016 – was the main name in the frame for Chelsea.

However, Inter – having only signed the winger earlier that season from Lazio – rejected the deal as Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello explained to Italian news outlet Rai Sports: “This past January, Chelsea wanted to sign Antonio Candreva.

“They needed a replacement for Oscar and Antonio would have been a good one. However, he had just joined Inter and [Inter owners] Suning do not want to sell their best players. I don’t know if he’ll stay at Inter, I’ll talk to [Inter directors] Ausilio and Sabatini.”

Agent on Conte’s Inter links

Pastorello negotiated Conte’s move to Stamford Bridge last year and he reckons his client deserves to be recognised as one of the world’s leading managers.

“I was lucky enough to negotiate Conte’s move to Chelsea,” he continued. “When you win the Premier League you are regarded as the best manager in the world.

“Inter wanted to hire him a few months ago but eventually they’ve chosen another great manager like [Luciano] Spalletti. He’s the right manager for Inter.”