Chelsea failed with lucrative offer for German teen star

Chelsea failed in their attempts to sign Hamburger SV starlet Jann-Fiete Arp this summer, a report claims.

According to German outlet Hamburger Morgenpost Arp decided to stay despite receiving a lucrative offer to move to Stamford Bridge.

Instead, the 17-year-old chose to stay with Hamburg and sign a one-year contract extension, meaning he will remain at the club until 2018.

Arp is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in German football, attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund as well as admirers abroad.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to join Chelsea as a 17-year-old,” Arp said.

“You have achieved near to nothing, basically have no experience in professional football. The risk is too high.

“It would have been nonsense to move abroad and neglect everything else.”