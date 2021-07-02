Chelsea tipped to tread familiar path with Prem veteran on the agenda

Chelsea have made initial overtures towards a Premier League veteran in a move similar to multiple deals they have pulled off in recent years, per a report.

Chelsea spent big in the summer window 12 months ago in the hopes of providing Frank Lampard with a squad capable of lifting major honours. The Blues legend failed to bring the best out of his charges, ultimately leading to his dismissal. Thomas Tuchel was the beneficiary and wasted little time transforming the expensively assembled squad into European champions.

Chelsea’s blueprint in the transfer window has been well established over the last decade. Major buys are interspersed with proven performers from the Premier League. Though one facet of their strategy has often raised eyebrows.

The Blues are partial to an experienced third-choice goalkeeper, with Rob Green and Willy Caballero most recently filling the role.

Other clubs have begun to follow suit, with Liverpool signing Adrian and Man City loaning Scott Carson.

However, the 39-year-old Caballero has now departed as a free agent, and per Chelsea specialist Simon Phillips, a surprise move for Wayne Hennessey is on the cards.

He reports that the recently released Crystal Palace veteran is the subject of firm interest from the Blues. Furthermore, he declares the club have already ‘talked to the players representatives about the potential move’.

Phillips runs his own website dedicated to Chelsea and currently boasts north of 190k followers on twitter.

Whether that is enough to take his report at face value, only time will tell. But on paper and given Chelsea’s recent trend for buying experienced back-up stoppers, a move for Hennessey would certainly make sense.

Raiola role in Chelsea, Haaland links revealed

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland “expects” to sign for Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window, according to one journalist.

Chelsea have had the strongest links to a Premier League move; while Manchester City also supposedly have interest, Tottenham’s Harry Kane looks to be their top target.

Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that Haaland will not be leaving this summer.

Speaking to the Transfer Window podcast, though, journalist Ian McGarry reported that the striker expects to move to Stamford Bridge in a mega-money transfer.

But the reporter added that Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has given the Blues a stumbling block.

