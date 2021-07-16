Chelsea feel worried that three star academy prospects will leave this summer after the club allowed two similar players to leave, a report claims.

The Blues have gained a reputation for developing some of the world’s most exciting talent in recent years. However, their business model means that the players do not always get a chance at Stamford Bridge. For instance, Mario Pasalic has starred at Atalanta after finally sealing a permanent move to Atalanta following several loan spells.

As part of their model, Chelsea make sure to include sell-on clauses for their fringe talent. That means they benefit further down the line if the player attracts interest after stellar form for his new club.

Most recently, Marc Guehi is now closing in on a transfer to Crystal Palace worth just over £15million. That move has come after his second loan spell at Swansea, where the club reached the Championship play-off final.

Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori has joined AC Milan on a permanent deal.

As a result, The Athletic has now claimed that Valentino Livramento, Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris are all considering getting out while they can, before going down the same route.

Indeed, the trio are stalling in contract talks and do not feature in Chelsea’s pre-season training camp.

Previous reports have claimed that 18-year-old midfielder Livramento has attracted transfer interest from Southampton, Brighton and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, The Athletic adds that Dynel Simeu, another Chelsea Under-23s star, has serious interest from a Premier League team, which the source does not name.

Tariq Lamptey is another former Chelsea star who left to seek opportunities elsewhere. The full-back joined Brighton last January and, despite a strong start last season, injury held him back.

The Blues have brought some talent through, though; England stars Reece James and Mason Mount starred in the Champions League final win over Manchester City in May.

Chelsea reject attacking transfer

Elsewhere, reports claim that Chelsea have rejected the chance to sign Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The Spanish giants reportedly want to offload the Frenchman, as they deal with their dire financial situation.

Swap deal talk over bringing in Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid has emerged, but Chelsea have also had links.

