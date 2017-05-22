Chelsea finalise £17.3m Juan Cuadrado sale to Juventus

Juan Cuadrado has completed his move to Juventus, with the Colombia star signing a three-year deal and for a fee of £17.3million.

The Italian champions confirmed the news on their website on Monday evening, with the deal for the 28-year-old being paid in three installments.

The statement read: “Juventus announces that, following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due.

“The permanent transfer fee of €20 million is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year.

“The 28-year-old forward has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 30 June 2020.”

Cuadrado joined the Blues in a £23.4million deal from Fiorentina in February 2014 – but his chances at Stamford Bridge were limited with Jose Mourinho only affording him four Premier League starts.

The player moved to Juventus that summer, where he helped his club to the Serie A title, before he returned to London last summer where then new Blues boss Antonio Conte expressed a desire to keep him.

However, the reinvention of Victor Moses as a right wing-back essentially spelt the end of Cuadrado’s hopes and he was allowed to return to Juve on what was a three-year loan deal.

However, that move has now become permanent with Cuadrado now officially signing up with the Bianconeri.