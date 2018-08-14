Chelsea flop completes Serie A loan as Blues help fund his exit

Tiemoue Bakayoko has finalised his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan deal, the two clubs have confirmed.

The Serie A side have paid the Blues a €5million loan fee, with Milan retaining an option to make the move a permanent €35million deal in the summer of 2019.

Chelsea, who brought in midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this summer, were desperate to rid themselves of the France star and reports in the Italian media claim the Blues will pay half his wages during his loan spell at the San Siro.

The 23-year-old former Monaco midfielder will be unveiled to the media on Friday and it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about his exit from Stamford Bridge.

The player has failed to find his best form at Stamford Bridge since his £40million move from Monaco last summer but a report at the weekend claimed the player was left angry, upset and devastated to be cast aside so soon into Maurizio Sarri’s reign.

In Sarri’s defence, it was unlikely Bakayoko would have had much playing time with N’Golo Kante also commanding a regular shirt in the centre of midfield and the Italian boss spoke of the need to trim his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Huddersfield.

He said: “Now I think the squad is too large.

“Some players have to go on loan. I don’t know who at the moment.

“I prefer to have 23 or 24 players and three or four very young players. No more.”

The midfielder appeared 43 times for Chelsea last season, scoring three times.

