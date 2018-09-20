Chelsea flop willing to discuss shock move to London rivals

Alvaro Morata would strongly consider a surprise loan move across London to join one of Chelsea’s rivals, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Wednesday’s Paper Talk, citing an article in the Daily Express, claimed West Ham and Chelsea held talks over the player during the summer, though it was eventually decided that the striker would be given the chance to prove his worth under new boss Mauricio Sarri.

However, it’s claimed the two clubs agreed to explore the possibility of a loan move again in January should the player’s situation at Stamford Bridge not improve.

And according to Spanish publication AS, Morata has told his agent he’d be willing to discuss a temporary stint across London in an effort to revive his career.

The Spain striker disappointed during his first season at the club and it’s claimed a move to the London Stadium would be seen as a good way to revive both his international career and prove to Sarri he is capable of scoring goals on a regular basis in the Premier League.

However, it’s claimed a possible deal could be resurrected in January with Morata not a sure-fire starter under Sarri and the Italian coach leaning towards starting with Olivier Giroud up front.

Uncertainty over Morata’s future comes after Sarri revealed he is assessing his attacking options on a game-by-game basis.

“On Saturday Oliver played very well,” Sarri said.

“Without scoring but he was very useful for his team-mates.

“In the last two weeks I have seen four matches of Cardiff and four matches of PAOK Salonika and I thought Giroud was more suitable for the Cardiff match and Morata for the other.

“So I don’t know who will be the striker of the future but I think both because we have to play 60 matches.

“In characteristics they are different and it depends on the kind of match.”

Should Chelsea make Morata available for transfer, it’s claimed West Ham would face a battle with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid all keen on the player.

Meanwhile, Sarri has revealed that Chelsea’s star man, Eden Hazard, has complained of fatigue and will be rested for Thursday’s Europa League clash.

