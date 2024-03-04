Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Marc Cucurella will almost certainly leave Chelsea this summer after failing to win over Mauricio Pochettino with his likely destination revealed and having given an explaination over how his move to Manchester United broke down.

The full-back moved to Chelsea in August 2022, costing Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners a staggering fee that would rise to £62m once add-ons have been taken into account. Having shown himself one of the best around during his time at Brighton, Cucurella has rarely been given chances to impress and vindicate that fee since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

While he did make 33 appearances in his debut season, he has found himself down the pecking order this season, featuring just 12 times under Pochettino and behind several other options to start at left-back.

DON’T MISS ~ Mauricio Pochettino sack: Eight Chelsea players also fighting for their futures at Stamford Bridge

Cucurella is far from alone in proving an expensive mistake made by the Blues since Boehly and Co took charge, and with Pochettino struggling to get a consistent run of results from his squad this season, more big changes are expected over the summer months.

The Blues do hope to strengthen both in central defence and in attack, with a big-name striker likely to take up the vast majority of their transfer budget.

However, a number of their failed signings are also tipped to make way and Cucurella has been mentioned as one of the first ones through the exit door.

To that end, reports over the weekend claimed Cucurella is also accepting of the fact that he will likely need to move on to get his career back on track.

Fabrizio Romano expects Marc Cucurella to leave Chelsea

Providing more detail on his future, transfer expert Romano has admitted that he expects the 25-year-old to leave, with a return to LaLiga now on the cards.

“Marc Cucurella – the Chelsea left-back has been linked with a return to La Liga,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“My understanding is that he is one of the situations to be assessed at the end of the season. Cucurella, [Trevoh] Chalobah and more…these players are waiting to see what Chelsea decide to do in terms of project, tactical plans for next season, the manager situation.”

Cucurella almost signed for Manchester United over last summer’s transfer window, before the move broke down at the last moment.

The former Barcelona and Getafe man has been mentioned as a possible target for the Red Devils again, though is unlikely to be a priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co.

Instead, the once-capped Spain international appears more destined for LaLiga, with Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Girona, Valencia and Getafe all reportedly interested.

His deal at Stamford Bridge does not expire until 2028, meaning a loan exit perhaps makes more sense given Chelsea’s unwillingness at this stage to take such an enormous loss on their original investment.

A similar move to Old Trafford almost went through last summer and now Romano has shed light on that transfer breakdown.

“Cucurella was available on loan in the final days of August last year but deal with Man United collapsed because Man Utd wanted to include a break clause for January and Chelsea rejected.”

But with the player’s days at Chelsea seemingly numbered, it would come as no shock to see him back playing in LaLiga next season.

READ MORE: Shock Arsenal move for mega money Chelsea flop branded as ‘nonsense:’ There’s ‘no sense’ to it