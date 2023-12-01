Chelsea forced to rush through Osimhen deal as Arsenal, Real Madrid ready to pounce

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and may be forced to rush a deal for the striker, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Chelsea are set for another busy transfer window as January approaches and a key area in which they are looking to strengthen is up front. The club have been screaming out for an experienced No.9 to help them collect more points and climb the Premier League table.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is loved by the club and has been the favourite on the list of potentials for over a year. However, pressure may be applied for them to move quickly as several clubs line up a summer approach for the frontman.

Arsenal have eyes for the Nigerian and Mikel Arteta as well as sporting director Edu are both keen to make an audacious attempt to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Sources in Spain are also suggesting Real Madrid are monitoring his situation and could be tempted to move.

This is a story that Chelsea have read before. When they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the January window of 2023 they were forced to move for the Argentine midfielder when it became apparent that there were many suitors for his signature the following summer.

They were concerned about his price rising due to the number of sides who would have launched a bid or being blown out of the water by a bigger offer, like they suffered when Paris Saint-Germain stole Manuel Ugarte from under their noses.

Chelsea forced to pay up to land Osimhen

Therefore, Blues bosses may be forced to move in the winter window to get ahead of the chasing pack. This would bring a very tricky negotiation with Napoli, who are shrewd with their business and will not sell below their valuation under any circumstances.

The Chelsea hierarchy have got previous in getting what they want and when Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali get involved a deal usually gets done. They stepped in during the Moises Caicedo saga in the summer and managed to get a very difficult deal over the line.

A huge winter deal of around £120million could happen if Chelsea feel the move is threatened. Furthermore, those close to the striker suggest he is interested in a move to the London side.

Osimhen’s contract in Italy runs until 2025 after joining from Lille back in 2020. The striker has become a hugely important part of this Napoli side and was integral in their league winning campaign last term – scoring 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances.

So far this season Osimhen has six goals in nine league appearances having missed four of their recent fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

