Chelsea have turned their attention to Denmark and Atalanta star Joakim Maehle after seemingly losing the race for Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.

Hakimi is on the verge of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite Chelsea trying to sign him. Right wing-back is an area they want to strengthen with a specialist option after testing Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James out in a back three. They hoped to take advantage of Inter Milan’s need to sell Hakimi, but the player has chosen PSG instead.

Therefore, Chelsea are now looking at alternative candidates to fill that requirement. According to Tutto Atalanta, Maehle has emerged onto their radar.

The 24-year-old only joined Atalanta in January, seeing out the season with 25 appearances for his new club. After earning a reputation for identifying top talent and turning them on for profit, Atalanta could see Maehle as the next to follow that path.

La Dea would prefer to keep him, as he is under contract until 2025. But that will not stop suitors making enquiries in the time until then.

The report claims Chelsea are one of those observing Maehle as he stars for Denmark at Euro 2020. He has been ever-present for his country at the competition so far, even scoring in his two most recent appearances.

It has added another element to his style, as he is yet to get off the mark for Atalanta. But with Denmark dreaming, Maehle will be eager to carry on his purple patch.

As such, the whole continent is now watching as he plays a pivotal part in one of the tournament’s standout stories.

Inter are also mentioned as contenders for Maehle’s signature as they seek to replace Hakimi. Chelsea will have a say though if they can stump up a big offer.

At present, it seems Atalanta would only entertain a huge bid for their January signing. However, Chelsea have financial power and are prepared to spend, so it will be interesting to see if they develop any plans for Maehle.

Chelsea linked with another wing-back

It seems Chelsea might want to strengthen both wing-back positions, as they were recently linked with another Serie A player for the left-hand side.

According to Il Messaggero, they are also tracking someone who has been turning heads at Euro 2020.

But they are not alone in that pursuit either and would likewise need to spend big…

