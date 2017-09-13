Chelsea forward arrives in Spain to complete La Liga switch

Diego Costa has arrived in Spain in order to complete his move to Atletico Madrid, reports claim.

Spanish newspaper AS claim that the striker has landed in Spain after spending the summer in his native Brazil, hoping to finalise a move to Atleti on Wednesday.

Costa has also reportedly told Chelsea that he will never play for the club again after being told he is surplus to requirements by boss Antonio Conte.

The Spain international has wanted a return to Atletico all summer, but the La Liga club were not willing to meet Chelsea’s £50million valuation.

They would not be able to field Costa until January due to a transfer ban, but Costa has reportedly rejected the advances of other clubs such as AC Milan in order to seal a dream return.

The report claims that the 28-year-old spent yesterday evening with his family watching Atletico play Rome on TV.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were beating Qarabag 6-0 on their return to the Champions League, but Costa chose to snub that game.