Chelsea free to sign €35m Ligue 1 star as Arsenal eye four alternatives

Jean-Michael Seri’s Premier League transfer options have narrowed down to just one club in Chelsea after Arsenal were reported to have ended their interest in the Nice midfielder.

The Ivorian has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool over the past six months, while the Nice enforcer also came close to joining Barcelona last summer before they opted instead to sign Paulinho.

But Seri still harboured hopes of securing a big-money switch to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea both thought to be vying for his signature.

However, like Manchester United before them – who instead opted to sign £52.5m Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk – Arsenal have also ended their interest in the midfielder, if reports in the London Evening Standard are accurate.

According to the paper, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat are instead pursuing other options – with Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi, Udinese star Jakub Jankto, Kerem Demirbay of Hoffenheim and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini being considered instead.

All means Chelsea are likely to be given a free run at the signing of Nice star Seri, who reportedly has a €35million exit fee in his contract.

Chelsea were reported to be in advanced talks with Seri earlier this week and Arsenal’s decision to look elsewhere only strengthens their chances of bringing the dynamic midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

More from Planet Sport:

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Murray still hoping to play at Fever-Tree Championships (Tennis365)

Back-to-back award winner Flint just happy to ‘get on with it’ (Cricket365)