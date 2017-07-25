Chelsea future doubts as disgraced Kenedy is sent home

Chelsea have sent defender Kenedy home from their pre-season tour following the outrage caused in China by his social media posts.

The Brazilian will play no further part in the tour of Asia as the Premier League champions bid to ease the tension the incident has caused.

The Blues had previously issued an apology after admitting Instagram posts by Kenedy had caused “great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China”.

The 21-year-old Brazilian posted the messages ahead of the friendly against Arsenal at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing on Saturday and was jeered during Chelsea’s 3-0 win.

He put two videos on Instagram, one with a caption which translated as “F*** you China” and another of a security guard asleep which was tagged: “Wake up China. You idiot.”

Chinese fans accused Kenedy of xenophobia and racism, leading to an apology from the player who quickly deleted the posts.

“I would like to apologise to the people of China for the offence I have caused. It was never my intention to insult or offend anyone at all and I now realise that my comments were totally inappropriate,” he wrote.

“I wish to state that I have tremendous respect and admiration for the Chinese people and their country.

“I would also like to apologise to my club Chelsea and all my companions who I have let down by my posts. I fully understand the responsibility of representing my club and it was never my intention to cause this embarrassment nor disrespect.”

The incident could also leave Kenedy’s future at Stamford Bridge in jeopardy.

The full-back was sent on a season-long loan to Watford last term but made just one substitute appearance before the spell was cut short.

He then went on to make two appearances for Chelsea, one as a substitute and one start against the Hornets after they had wrapped up the title.

Chelsea have now moved on to Singapore, where they face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Tuesday and Inter Milan on Saturday.