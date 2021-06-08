Chelsea could be set to recoup a fee after a piece of smart transfer business as part of a mooted triple exit to Serie A side AC Milan.

Chelsea are once again the club to watch for the second straight summer transfer window. Last season saw the Blues fork out around £250m on a host of blockbuster deals. Combined with the mid-season managerial switch to Thomas Tuchel, the club’s efforts paid off to the tune of a second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea are again linked with major moves 12 months on. The latest report outlined a potentially huge swap deal that would bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

But it is not just through the front door that Chelsea are working their magic.

A report last week detailed no fewer than 11 Blues stars that could be facing the axe. To help facilitate their lofty striker ambitions, funds may first need to be freed up elsewhere.

Three players on that list who have now been linked with an exit are Hakim Ziyech, Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud.

The latter name on that list is the most interesting, not least because it was revealed just last week that the veteran Frenchman had seen his contract rolled over for another year.

Giroud appeared to be a relative bystander in the move, and recently left the door ajar to a departure nevertheless.

Now, the Sun (citing Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport) reveal Chelsea’s potential genius in the matter.

They report that Giroud is no longer able to leave on a free per his new contract. However, he could still depart if an ‘appropriate transfer bid’ is lodged.

Chelsea could therefore turn a potential free agent exit into a regular transfer if Milan’s need is strong. If Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s premature endorsement of the deal is anything to go by, that certainly appears to be the case.

Giroud was heavily linked with AC Milan, and the Sun report the Serie A side are ‘in talks‘ with the striker, along with Ziyech and Tomori.

AC Milan ‘ready to pounce’

Tomori enjoyed a stellar loan stint in Milan last season. As such, he is understood to be high on their list of centre-back targets.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is reportedly playing hard ball despite the Italians’ attempts to lower to the previously agreed fee. Nevertheless, given their strong desire, and Tomori’s impressive pedigree, the €28m asking price should not prove a deal-breaker.

Finally, Moroccan winger Ziyech is mentioned. The 28-year-old arrived to much fanfare owing to his reputation as an assist king.

However, his impact in London has been minimal and with Chelsea stocked in the forward positions, Milan are deemed ‘ready to pounce’.

