Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has reportedly told his agent that he is open to the possibility of leaving St James’ Park and signing for Chelsea – with a surprise £18m deal now being strongly tipped to go through before the transfer window closes.

Clubs in the Premier League have, in the main, kept their powder dry this month, with this surely amounting to the quietest January transfer window since records began. And with the worry of the implications of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) limits – as has seemed to have befallen both Everton and Nottingham Forest – clubs have decided to put on ice most of their business until the summer window.

To emphasise just how quiet this January has been, Chelsea – who last January spent close to £300m – are yet to make a senior first-team signing.

The Blues, however, do have their eyes on a major addition come the summer with a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen reportedly closing in and with the Blues seemingly willing to activate his release clause, which is reportedly set at €130m (£111.2m).

That does not help Mauricio Pochettino’s side though in the meantime. The Blues have endured a mixed campaign so far which, while has been lit up on occasions by the brilliance of Cole Palmer, has seen them slip to more than the odd disappointing result.

The main cause of Chelsea’s frustrations has been a shortage of strikers who can put the ball in the net. With Romelu Lukaku again leaving on loan, the Blues have relied on summer signing Nicolas Jackson, though not regarded as a prolific out and out No 9, and the out-of-sorts Armando Broja for goals.

READ MORE: Tottenham explode back into Chelsea star hunt as last-gasp bid for £80m man on the way

Callum Wilson wants to quit Newcastle for Chelsea move

However, a solution could be about to present itself in the form of England international striker Wilson.

The 31-year-old has been a regular source of goals for Newcastle since a £20m move from Bournemouth in summer 2020.

A huge fans favourite, the nine-times capped England frontman has netted 46 goals in 102 appearances for the Magpies.

However, with Newcastle needing to sell before they can spend this month, Wilson’s name has been circulated to a number of potential Premier League suitors.

And while the likes of Manchester United have declined that chance, it’s claimed Chelsea are indeed tempted by his apparent £18m price tag – set so low with his current deal due to expire in just 18 months time.

Now, according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Wilson has made clear he is also interested in the move.

Mokbel said via a podcast on Simon Phillips’ Substack: “I made a check on this and I was I was led to believe that it was maybe more a case of maybe Callum Wilson would be would be up for coming to Chelsea rather than Chelsea showing a definitive kind of interest in them.

“It wasn’t a complete no, but reading between the lines, I’d imagine there are others that Chelsea would try and go to before making a concrete move for Callum Wilson.”

Despite that apparent uncertainty, former Premier League striker turned pundit Clinton Morrison claims the Blues should absolutely snap off Newcastle’s hands if they get a chance to bring in the former Coventry frontman.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Chelsea need a centre forward; Cole Palmer is not a centre forward!

“They were linked to Callum Wilson and if you can get him for £18million, I’d bite your hand off.”

DON’T MISS: Chelsea beaten as Levy uses clever tactic to win Tottenham race to sign prized €30m ‘jewel’