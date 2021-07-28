Chelsea get serious over La Liga coup with major cash-plus-player offer

Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of an in-demand La Liga star after a trusted source revealed the details of what they’re offering.

A common theme among the traditional top six this summer has been their efforts to land an elite level centre-back. Liverpool struck first, securing the signature of Ibrahima Konate for £36m. Man Utd have reached an agreement to sign Raphael Varane, while Arsenal are verging on completing a £50m deal for Ben White.

Man City did their business in the position last year when acquiring Ruben Dias. That leaves Chelsea and Tottenham on the outside hoping to join the mix.

According to widespread reports, the pair have both looked to join the party by signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has excelled in La Liga since leaving Bordeaux in 2019. A fee north of £50m was touted as being required to twist Sevilla’s arm, and the latest report revealed Chelsea were prepared to get creative to meet that valuation.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are prepared to sweeten the deal by offering Kurt Zouma as a makeweight.

Now, the Italian has shed further light on the situation after confirming the two clubs are in negotiations.

He tweeted that talks are ‘progressing’ over the cash-plus-player deal involving Zouma. Furthermore, Chelsea are now ‘offering around €30/35m’ plus Zouma in their efforts to land Kounde.

July 28 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea close in on Frenchman, Arsenal's forward chase and Liverpool want Spanish winger Chelsea are closing in on a Spurs and Manchester United target, Arsenal make audacious forward enquiry and Liverpool eyeing up cut-price deal for Spanish winger, all in today's transfer chatter.

Sevilla were previously reported to ‘appreciate’ Zouma’s inclusion given he is a readymade replacement.

Romano insisted agreeing personal terms will ‘not be a problem’ with Kounde open to the move.

As such, should their cash-plus-player offer be accepted, a deal to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge could quickly cross the line.

Chelsea demands for exit-bound forward revealed

Meanwhile, Chelsea are open to the idea of offloading striker Tammy Abraham this summer, a report claims.

The attacker has failed to find favour with boss Thomas Tuchel, having played just seven times since the German’s arrival in January. Both Arsenal and West Ham are interested in the England international. The Gunners want him on loan initially but Chelsea would rather get rid of him permanently albeit not for a cut-price.

Sky Sports reports that the Blues want at least £40million for Abraham, whose contract ends in 2023.

Despite a frustrating season, the attacker finished as Chelsea’s joint-top goal scorer with 12 goals across all competitions.

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose has revealed why he believes Abraham must leave Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Southampton take £1.5m gamble on appearance-less Chelsea defender