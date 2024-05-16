Chelsea get ‘serious’ on startling swoop for ageing Man Utd man Ratcliffe is pushing out

Chelsea are reportedly now one of the ‘most serious’ suitors for departing Manchester United man Raphael Varane, after losing the ‘security’ of Thiago Silva in defence.

It’ll be a summer of big change at Old Trafford after the arrival of new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. He’s already seemingly stamped his authority by ensuring two formerly important assets will leave the club.

Indeed, there were options to extend the contracts of both Anthony Martial and Varane. The pair have combined for over 400 United appearances, and while the forward accounts for most of those, his compatriot was a very useful asset in the initial period after joining from Real Madrid.

But they have both underwhelmed of late, with neither playing more than 22 league games this season.

As such, both have been sent on their way, with their contracts expiring in the coming months, and speculation over where they will end up this summer is rife.

Varane has been subject to interest from both Saudi Arabia – which TEAMtalk sources state is a likely route – and the MLS.

However, according to fresh reports, he could remain in England after waving goodbye to United.

Indeed, a Spanish outlet suggests he could be part of a big summer of moves at one of the Red Devils’ closest competitors – Chelsea.

Chelsea ‘serious’ on signing Varane

Indeed, it’s stated that the Blues are one of the ‘most serious suitors’ for the defender.

The exit of Brazilian defender Silva from Stamford Bridge, which will happen this summer, is cited as one of the reasons for that.

Indeed, it’s said Chelsea want a ‘reliable replacement’ for the 39-year-old, and Varane is seen as that.

The 31-year-old has, of course, won the Champions League on four occasions, and it’s believed he could provide ‘security and leadership’ that is necessary amid Silva’s exit.

He has not shown an awful lot of that of late, though, and United would surely have kept him if they felt he was still able to do that.

However, Chelsea signed an ageing Silva -he was 35 when he joined – and he helped them to Champions League glory the very next season despite Paris Saint-Germain not believing he had a lot left in the tank, so the same could be true of Varane.

Juventus in mix for Varane

There are other options for the Frenchman at big European sides.

Indeed, it’s also suggested that Juventus see him as the ‘ideal reinforcement’ for their defence this summer, as Gleison Bremer looks set to depart.

As such, it might be a bit early to consider Saudi or American moves, especially if the defender feels he has more left to give at the top level.

