Chelsea given deadline to complete £50m midfielder signing

Chelsea have reportedly been given until the end of the month to formalise the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid.

Kovacic has been on loan at Stamford Bridge this season after wanting to leave Madrid for more regular game time.

He moved to the Blues as Thibaut Courtois moved in the opposite direction.

Kovacic didn’t enjoy the best season individually as he battled with Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus- Cheek for a starting role in Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation. He did however win the Europa League with Chelsea and help them to a third place finish in the Premier League.

Loftus- Cheek did suffer a long term injury at the end of the season meaning that Chelsea will need more depth in midfield, but Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected return to the Chelsea fold this season after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at AC Milan.

If they want to sign Kovacic on a permanent deal, Real Madrid hope to bring in around £50million for him and a decision is needed before the end of June, according to the Evening Standard.

The Croatian may want to leave the Bridge to be a guaranteed starter despite the West London club having Champions League football next season.

