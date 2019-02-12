Chelsea given first refusal on Real Madrid star as part of Hazard deal

Chelsea have reportedly been offered first refusal on a deal for Marco Asensio as part of Real Madrid’s plans to sign Eden Hazard this summer.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is said to be a big admirer of Asensio, and Don Balon claims that the Premier League club are reported to have told Real that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Hazard or they won’t sell.

Belgium playmaker Hazard appears more and more likely to quit Stamford Bridge this summer, despite one former Blues teammate indicating that he could actually pen a new deal.

Real Madrid remain the hot favourites to sign the 28-year-old, but it looks like it will have to come as a double cost to them if Chelsea can get their way.

Asensio, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the top young talents in European football and would appear to be a good fit for Sarri’s style of football – should the beleaguered Blues boss keep his job after a wildly inconsistent run of results in recent weeks.

Despite being in and out of the Real side this season, Don Balon goes on to report that Real president Florentino Perez remains reluctant to let a player of Asensio’s talent leave – something that could prove to a real stumbling block come the summer.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!