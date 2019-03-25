Chelsea given hope as Hazard issues bold response to Real Madrid talk

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has suggested that there is no truth in reports linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Hazard has been heavily linked over the last couple of seasons with a mega-money move to the Bernabeu but has continued to sparkle for Chelsea with 13 goals and 11 assists in 29 Premier League appearances this campaign.

The Spanish giants have been chasing the Belgian over a number of transfer windows, with rumours persisting that they will finally get their man come the end of the season.

Hazard has yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge – despite previously stating how happy he is at Chelsea – and with Zinedine Zidane returning to the Bernabeu, talk of Real preparing a big-money bid the 28-year-old has ramped up.

He commented on the reports ahead of Belgium’s game against Cyprus, stating: “There’s nothing in the reports. I’m only focused on tomorrow’s game against Cyprus. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

The LaLiga outfit are reported to have made an initial offer for Hazard which, according to Sky Sports, is thought to have been in the region of £60million.

