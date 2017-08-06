Chelsea given no chance of landing Brazilian

Chelsea have “no chance” of signing Alex Sandro this summer, says Juventus boss Max Allegri.

Chelsea have been targeting the left-back since the end of last season, and are even reportedly willing to pay a world record fee for a defender to land him.

However, asked what Chelsea’s chances were of signing Sandro, the Juventus coach said: “no chance”.

“Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.”

Marcos Alonso impressed for the champions last season after his January arrival from Fiorentina but, with Chelsea returning to the Champions League, Conte wants a bigger squad to tackle the challenge.