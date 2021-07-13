Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has handed his club a nine-figure transfer kitty to properly begin their pursuit of Erling Haaland, a report claims.

Borussia Dortmund marksman Haaland has reportedly emerged as the Blues’ top target – a sentiment shared by their Russian owner. In fact, Abramovich has supposedly made it his ‘personal mission’ to sign the Norwegian. Furthermore, Chelsea feel ready to pay more than anyone else to beat the rush for his signature.

While a £64million release clause activates in Haaland’s contract next summer, Abramovich anticipates a major transfer battle.

Instead, he has planned a £150million bid this summer to make sure Chelsea win the race for a generational talent.

Now, Bild (via Sport Witness) reports that the club chief has cleared around €175million (£150million) for Chelsea to spend on the transfer.

Previous reports have claimed that Abramovich believes that Dortmund will have no option but to accept that offer.

With no other club willing to pay that much, they will never get another opportunity to earn as much as they can now for their star striker.

Indeed, a £64million windfall would prove significant, but £150million comes in at over double that.

Haaland exploded onto the European footballing scene with RB Salzburg. However, after netting a hat-trick on his Champions League debut and 16 goals in 14 league games in 2019/20, a move elsewhere was inevitable.

Despite significant interest from Manchester United, the 20-year-old chose Borussia Dortmund. From there, though, he has hit 57 goals in 59 appearances.

Amid the talk of his next career step, Haaland is thoroughly enjoying his time in Germany. As such, he insisted earlier this year that he could disappoint his transfer suitors.

He said: “Well I have a contract for a couple of years, so I am respectful towards my contract.

“I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more – when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal.”

Agent talks Chelsea transfer chances

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent has confirmed interest elsewhere in the Euro 2020 star.

The 29-year-old played a starring role as Italy went all the way to win the European Championships in Sunday’s final against England.

Following exit links for the player for several months, his agent has now spoken out again.

