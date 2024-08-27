Kepa Arribalaga has signed a new deal to extend his stay at Chelsea but on reduced terms, while finalising a season-long loan move to Bournemouth – while the Blues have agreed a £17m deal to sign another goalkeeper, who will become the seventh senior option on their books to play between the sticks.

It’s been another crazy summer for the Blues, who have already made 10 signings this summer, taking their total outlay since Todd Boehly and his BlueCo investment group colleagues bought out Chelsea two summers ago roaring through the £1.2billion barrier. And with Joao Felix (£44.5m) and Pedro Neto (£54m) the latest new names through the door, there is no signs that their spending is set to slow down any time soon.

Indeed, with just days left in the window, Chelsea still hope to get their hands on a new striker and have been locked in talks with Napoli over a huge deal for their talismanic frontman Victor Osimhem.

That deal, though, still has a number of obstacles to clear but with Enzo Maresca intent on bringing in a new No 9, it has emerged on Tuesday that an approach has also been made to London rivals, Brentford, over a deal for Ivan Toney.

However, despite a seriously-bloated squad that could see the Blues field close to four strong sides right now, that has not stopped Chelsea tying another of their fringe players down to a new deal, with Kepa putting pen to paper on a one-year extension.

The Spaniard became Chelsea’s record £72m signing when he joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in summer 2018.

Blues sign new goalkeeper as Kepa heads out on loan

But despite making 54 appearances across his debut season, Kepa has endured an indifferent time while on their books, spending last season on loan with Real Madrid to deputise as injury cover for the man he ironically replaced at Chelsea in Thibaut Courtois.

The 29-year-old though could not nail down a regular place as Andiy Lunin made the most of his opportunity after the on-loan Chelsea man made a number of high-profile blunders.

And while he returned to Stamford Bridge this summer, Kepa had made it clear he was open to moving on in search of more regular first-team football and with the Blues also signing Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal.

Those chances, though, were hindered by his huge salary but a compromise has now been reached with Kepa signing a new deal at Chelsea to extend his stay to summer 2026, though on reduced terms.

At the same time, it has been confirmed that Kepa will also leave for Premier League rivals Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal. The Cherries had held discussions about taking Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan for the season from Liverpool as he nears a €35m (£30m) move.

But with Premier League rules prevent such an action, the Georgian will instead spend the season on loan with his current club, Valencia, instead.

Kepa will compete with Neto for a place in Andoni Iraola’s side.

And it’s understood that the move to take Kepa to the south coast will be a straight loan only with the Cherries not having a buy option or obligation to sign the 13-times capped Spain international.

Chelsea now have seven senior goalkeepers on their books

In the meantime, Chelsea have also agreed a deal worth in the region of £17m with Genk for another goalkeeper in Mike Penders.

The move, however, will not go through until summer 2025, with the Blues agreeing to pay the Belgian side some £17m for the Belgium Under-19 international.

The 19-year-old has agreed a deal at Stamford Bridge until summer 2032, having made his name by becoming the third youngest goalkeeper to ever debut in the Belgian top flight at just 18 years, 363 days.

Chelsea had planned to sign Penders this summer and loan him back to Genk for the summer, only to learn that they are only permitted six international loans by FIFA.

As a result, the signing has been agreed between the clubs but delayed by 12 months instead.

Penders’ arrival means he will become the seventh senior goalkeeper option on Chelsea’s books, joining Kepa, summer signing Jorgensen and Kepa on their books.

Current No 1 Robert Sanchez, last season’s No 1, Djordje Petrovic, veteran Marcus Bettinelli and academy product Lucas Bergstrom are also registered to Chelsea.