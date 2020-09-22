Chelsea handed massive Thiago, Chilwell lift ahead of Barnsley clash

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are expected to make their Chelsea debuts in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley at Stamford Bridge.

Brazil defender Silva is chasing match fitness but boss Frank Lampard will use the cup game to accelerate that process.

Chilwell has shaken off a heel injury and can make his Blues bow, after his switch from Leicester.

The Barnsley match should come too soon for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. Lampard has already confirmed Willy Caballero will start in goal, while Andreas Christensen is suspended.

Barnsley will be forced into a defensive re-jig after the Tykes’ two red cards in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Reading.

Michal Helik and Mads Andersen were both sent off as Gerhard Struber’s side were reduced to nine men at The Madejski Stadium at the weekend.

Aapo Halme could step into the defence to plug the gaps created by those suspensions.

Barnsley do not, however, have any new injury concerns ahead of their trip.

THIAGO NAMES BIGGEST FACTOR IN JOINING CHELSEA

Thiago Silva has revealed that he joined Chelsea to win the Premier League and secure his place in Brazil’s squad for the next World Cup.



The defender turned 36 on Tuesday, but insisted he still has the qualities to thrive at the top level.

Silva already boasts 89 Brazil caps but reiterated his desire to feature at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as targeting silverware with new club Chelsea.

Silva brought to an end eight years with PSG by joining the Blues on a free transfer. And he has revealed his excitement at his west London challenge.

“What motivates me, day by day, is the hunger to win; to win everything within my reach,” Silva told Chelsea’s official club website.

“Coming to the Premier League, my main goal is to win the league title. I’m certain that we’ll be fighting for that every step of the way.” Read more…