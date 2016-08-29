Chelsea have loan bid for Real Madrid star rejected

Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on loan, according to reports.

The Colombian has become a bit-part player and has struggled for game time under Real boss Zinedine Zidane, and is reportedly keen on relocating to England.

The president of the Spanish club Florentino Perez would rather cash in on Rodriguez’s £60million valuation, and has rejected a loan move from the Blues as a result.

Rodriguez, 25, played 13 minutes in Real’s opening game in La Liga and notched an assist, but was left out of the matchday squad for their second game against Celta Vigo.

Zidane said last week: “James is a Real Madrid player. When I answer these questions, it feels as though I want him to leave.

“But he is a Real player and he is under contract. It’s true that he has played less minutes and that can be a problem. I always try to make every player feel important. James is the same as the others.”

This may present an opportunity for Chelsea’s rivals Spurs, who are linked with a loan move for James’ teammate and fellow attacking midfielder Isco, who has also played less than 20 minutes of La Liga football this season.