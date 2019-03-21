Hazard in shock claim he is aiming to be as good as Liverpool star

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made the shock admission that he feels he is not as good as Mo Salah at the moment.

Hazard has scored 13 goals and assisted 11 in 29 Premier League games this season, and has been one of the finest players in England’s top flight for some time.

But he has been left in thrall to Liverpool forward Salah, who has 17 goals and seven assists for the Premier League leaders.

He named the Egyptian as one of four players he is trying to match as he looks to pretty much guarantee his move to Real Madrid this summer because that’s definitely happening.

“I like Modric,” he told NBC Sports. “He’s more of a midfielder than me but, of course, I like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Mo Salah is one of my good friends and he’s doing something incredible.

“I try to look at this player and this player and try to reach that level.”

