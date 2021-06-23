Chelsea could hijack Man Utd deal after preferred move is stated

Chelsea could muscle in on a move that would solve a Man Utd weakness after the preferred destination of the player in question was revealed.

Man Utd have two main areas they are seeking to improve in the transfer market this summer. Firstly, additional firepower is desired. Jadon Sancho was identified as the man to provide a greater threat as far back as 12 months ago. And per the latest report, their long-running interest could soon pay off.

The second position due to experience change is centre-half. A number of options have been touted as viable candidates to replace Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire.

La Liga centre-halves Raphael Varane and Pau Torres have both been linked. Should a player of their age and standing arrive, one centre-back may be forced to seek a move away.

The aforementioned pair would hoover up a significant portion of the club’s transfer kitty. As such, a cheaper alternative has also been touted.

Free agent Sergio Ramos has been tipped by former boss Jose Mourinho to have a big impact in England.

Man Utd were thought to be in the mix, though the latest report has suggested Chelsea could yet have a say.

The Sun (citing Spanish outlet AS) state that Chelsea have ‘joined the pack.’ Tuchel is said to want extra bodies to ‘bolster the competition’ and Ramos could fit the bill.

Ramos is even declared to be ‘open’ to considering a move to Stamford Bridge. However, the player’s first choice is PSG.

Several reasons are detailed as to why a move to Paris is his priority. The first of which is reportedly being ‘excited at the prospect of playing alongside Neymar.’

Additionally, he would re-unite with former Madrid teammates Keylor Navas and Angel Di Maria. Finally, he is deemed ‘tempted’ by the Parisian lifestyle.

Green light could push current Man Utd defender out

Meanwhile, Man Utd could sanction the surprise sale of Eric Bailly if they sign a centre-back this summer.

Per the Express, an arrival could signal the exit of the Ivorian. That would come as a shock given the Ivorian signed a new contract just two months ago. Nevertheless, that may have been with the intention of ensuring Man Utd are in a strong bargaining position if they decide to sell.

The Express think this could be the case after citing comments from Eurosport’s Dean Jones when speaking on the Football Terrace podcast.

“It even came as a surprise to me, that [Bailly’s] contract, because the word had previously been he wasn’t going to be staying,” said Jones. “As it is, I’m told Bailly might still leave and may end up going back to Villarreal. That’s something to look for going forward.

“It seemed the case back in January that Pau Torres and Jules Kounde of Sevilla were the ones they really liked. Towards the end of the season I was told it was Torres they wanted over Kounde.

“They’ve done all due their due diligence on him, all the scouting done, so it’s now a case of budget. They still don’t know what they’ve got to spend overall in this market.”

