Chelsea are ready to launch a £70million bid to beat Liverpool to a star Dortmund man, but the player reportedly favours a move to Anfield.

Christian Pulisic has attracted interest from a range of top European clubs since emerging in the Bundesliga in 2016, but has seen his gametime slightly diminish this season due to the increased involvement of England prospect Jadon Sancho. Nonetheless, his end product has remained positive, recording four goals and two assists so far this term.

Pulisic, who is reportedly valued at £70m, has just one-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, and although his suitors are hopeful of completing a deal to sign him in January, Dortmund are reluctant to sell midway through the season.

Recent reports have even suggested that their could be a three-horse race between Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the summer to land the USA international.

Despite this, the Evening Standard are claiming that the Blues held talks with Dortmund over a possible deal on Friday, and learned that the Bundesliga giants do indeed want £70m to part with their prized young asset.

Another stumbling block for Chelsea is that the player apparently wants a move to Liverpool to work under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Maurizio Sarri is reportedly desperate to enhance his attacking options due to the inconsistency of Willian and Pedro, plus doubts over the long-term future of Eden Hazard.