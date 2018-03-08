Chelsea hold talks with €40m Lazio star once courted by Man Utd

Chelsea are reported to have held talks with Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson who came close to joining Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s spell in charge.

The Brazilian came under the radar of United during Van Gaal’s spell in charge, with the Dutchman making attempts to bring him to Old Trafford in January 2015 and then again that summer. But the Brazilian opted to stay in Serie A with the capital club, hinting at the time he was not ready to leave the Biancocelesti.

However, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports that the Brazilian’s agents have opened talks with a number of interested parties over a summer transfer for the player, with Chelsea thought to be leading Inter Milan and Napoli for his signature.

Anderson is believed to be rated at €40million by Lazio and his arrival would seemingly place the future of Tiemoue Bakayoko under threat. The France midfielder has proved a massive disappointment since his move to Stamford Bridge from Monaco last summer.

The player has two years left on his existing Lazio contract, but the Serie A side could look to offload him this summer before his value begins to wane.

The Brazilian, who has been capped once by his country, has made 163 appearances for Lazio, scoring 30 goals.

