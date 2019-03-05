Chelsea hold talks with highly-rated Mourinho associate

Chelsea are finally looking to replace Michael Emenalo and are understood to have held talks with a new potential sporting director.

Emenalo left Stamford Bridge in November 2017, citing “family reasons” and later that month was appointed sporting director at Monaco.

Chelsea never replaced the former Nigeria international with club director Marina Granovskaia stepping up her responsibilities and taking responsibility for club’s transfer strategy over the past 18 months.

Chelsea did hire a new CEO – Guy Laurence – to take some of the non-football matters away from Granovskaia.

Now though with a transfer ban, which they have appealed, hanging over them from FIFA they are in the market for a transfer guru and France Football via Sport Witness claim they have held talks with Lille sporting director Luis Campos.

Chelsea have been in contact with Campos and want his scouting expertise in a role which will predominantly focus on incoming and outgoing transfers.

Portuguese scout Campos, who said he was “proud” to be linked with a possible director of football role at Manchester United in August, has a great pedigree and ironically left Monaco, giving Emenalo the chance to succeed him.

His record at Monaco was impressive as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva were signed by Campos as Monaco marched to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Campos, who is an associate of Jose Mourinho, has also enjoyed success at second-placed Lille too, signing the likes of £50million-rated Nicolas Pepe for just £9million .