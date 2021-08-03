Chelsea star’s Sarri lifeline could give Arsenal, Tottenham deal timely boost

Lazio and former Chelsea boss Maurizo Sarri could hand a former favourite an Italian lifeline that could also boost Arsenal and Tottenham’s transfer chances, per a report.

This summer saw great upheaval among the managerial ranks in Serie A. The vast majority of the top sides changed manager, and ex-Chelsea boss Sarri took the reins at Lazio after Simone Inzaghi left for Inter Milan.

Sarri is faced with the difficult aim of thrusting Lazio back into the top four mix. Last season, the Rome club finished 10 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification position.

However, his task could soon get harder after Argentine winger Joaquin Correa was recently linked to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Sarri confirmed the 26-year-old has requested to leave at his unveiling. That was swiftly followed up by the Italian press crediting both North London sides with interest over a potential move costing €40m.

News on that front had since gone quiet. However, the latest from the Italian media has suggested a move could be back on.

That’s because Lazio are said to be keeping an eye on a potential replacement in Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old was used in a variety of positions after Thomas Tuchel took charge, though rarely as a starter.

Hudson-Odoi is one of the most highly-rated talents in the English game. But with Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic on the books, his prospects of regular gametime look bleak.

As such, Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via Italian Football News) reveal Sarri’s past admiration for the flyer could see him handed a chance to shine in Italy.

Transfer Chatter - Zouma moving across London, Real name Arsenal target price and Trippier keeping patient Kurt Zouma wants a move across London, Real name their price for Arsenal midfield target and Kieran Trippier playing a waiting game with Manchester United, all in todays transfer chatter.

While any prospective deal is acknowledged to be in its infancy, the possibility of a loan deal is cited.

On the surface, that would appear to benefit both Lazio and Chelsea in equal measure. Though if a deal were agreed, it could inadvertently facilitate Correa’s move to either Arsenal or Tottenham.

Kounde to Chelsea rests on one condition

Meanwhile, Chelsea are poised and ready to make an official bid for Jules Kounde, as soon as they can offload one of their current centre-backs, claims a report.

The 22-year-old holds a £68m release clause within his current contract. A recent report indicated Sevilla’s stubbornness may force Chelsea into paying that amount in full before Kounde can join..

The Telegraph suggest Tuchel has been told he will need to offload one of his current defenders before landing Kounde. And the most likely departure is Kurt Zouma.

West Ham are looking at a number of options at centre-back, with Zouma the main man on their wish-list, according to Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea raise striker stakes with dizzying double offer